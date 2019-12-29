Law enforcement officers

must support state laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The sudden rush for various Virginia cities and counties to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries is misguided and potentially dangerous. Local governing bodies and law enforcement have no authority to interpret the constitutionality of any law and are obligated to enforce the law as written and passed by the General Assembly. Once a law is passed, if someone feels it is unconstitutional, he or she can challenge that law in our court system.

Claims of infringing on our constitutional rights or disarming our citizenry are nothing more than fear-mongering. No one is proposing to overturn the Second Amendment. No one is planning to take away your guns. But, the right to bear arms is not unconditional. We already have reasonable limits on this right. Additional commonsense limits aimed at preventing firearm deaths are supported by the majority of our citizens.

I hope that the Winchester City Council will not pander to the vocal minority as Frederick County supervisors have done. It is not the council’s role to circumvent our legislative and judicial system.

Dave Snow.

Winchester.

