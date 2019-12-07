Lubert op-ed helpful

on impeachment issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for publishing Howard L. Lubert's excellent op-ed column, "Framing the Constitution: What is an impeachable offense?" It was helpful indeed. With so few studying the Constitution in depth, this explanation of the framers' thoughts and positions is timely as we are approaching an impeachment decision.

Lu Treadwell.

Richmond.

