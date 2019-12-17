Make Ashe Boulevard home
to more monuments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to the ongoing question of new monuments and old monuments in Richmond, I — as a lifelong resident of the area and having chewed on the issue for as long as most of us — would like to share an idea.
As a teenager, I watched Arthur Ashe play with the Davis Cup team on a Byrd Park tennis court that he was forbidden to play on as a child because of the color of his skin. Years later, a controversy preceded the selection of a suitable site for his statue. It seemed to me to be a lesser position of honor that he would assume at the intersection of Roseneath Road and Monument Avenue than had that statue been placed at the south end of the boulevard that would one day bear his name — overlooking the tennis courts that he was once forbidden to play on.
Fast-forward some more years and we have the Arthur Ashe Center on the north end of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the newly installed "Rumors of War" statue in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. I think the Arthur Ashe statue should still assume its rightful place at the end of Arthur Ashe Boulevard (where the statue of Christopher Columbus presently resides).
And developing Arthur Ashe Boulevard further to incorporate future statuary — with any number of suitable spots — is a most appropriate idea. Arthur Ashe Boulevard could become another truly majestic thoroughfare through our city and would actually include Stonewall Jackson — who, incidentally, taught Bible studies to blacks (against the law at the time) prior to the Civil War — if one wants context.
What we would end up with would be two complete, ordered themes/times that intersect while leaning forward (with no steps back).
I’ll leave what happens to the Columbus statue to others.
Clark Robins.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.