Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RTD's recent editorial, “Safe roads: State inspections,” missed the mark. Contrary to your analysis, Gov. Ralph Northam is correct to abolish the vehicle safety inspection program. While serving as the deputy commissioner for transportation safety at Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles, I was Gov. L. Douglas Wilder’s appointee to the National Association of Governors Highway Safety Representatives. I worked closely with highway safety advocates and insurance organizations and learned then that there is no basis to conclude that vehicle safety inspections contribute to the safety of the motoring public.
The insurance industry has been studying vehicle inspections intermittently for more than 50 years and their in-depth reviews (these are the same people who publish annual studies on the crash data on vehicles) have found no statistical information to support the need for vehicle inspections. Yes, that seems counterintuitive, but if there was any evidence to support the programs you would see highway safety advocates lobbying for programs in the 35 states that don’t have vehicle inspections. But perhaps the most direct proof that vehicle inspections don’t contribute to highway safety is that you don’t have lower insurance premiums in Virginia just because we have an inspection program.
While your use of statistics in your editorial was admirable, you chose the wrong statistics to focus upon. The statistics that are relevant should be to what degree do unsafe automobiles contribute to accidents?
There was a time that vehicle inspections made sense, but today’s vehicles have been engineered for a level of safety that highway safety advocates never dreamed could become “selling points” for auto dealers.
It is time that the Virginia law caught up with the modern technology of highway safety and eliminates this nuisance ritual that gives everyone a false sense of security.
William H. Leighty,
Former Deputy Commissioner for Highway Safety,
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
