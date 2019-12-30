Monuments in roadways
create traffic hazards
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are good arguments for and against monuments in Richmond. My concern is safety. If more are added, please don't put any more in the streets. The intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road has numerous accidents every year. There's no doubt in my mind that the A.P. Hill monument that sits in the intersection is a huge contributor to this.
The mound it sits on alone keeps drivers from seeing other cars. To be clear, there's plenty of bad driving. If the monument were not there, though, it might discourage someone from running a red light if they knew a car was coming. It also would give the person who has the right of way a chance to hit the brakes if he or she knows a car is coming. I don't think it would bother anyone in our neighborhood if the monument were moved 50 yards over to the Linwood Holton Elementary School property instead of the middle of the intersection.
John Ashauer.
Richmond.
There is a major difference between Laburnum and Brook Rds. and any intersection on Monument Ave because Monument is so much wider... I know... Details... ~~~ Bob
