More populous counties

have more sway in state

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Want to better understand the Electoral College and why it is important to the small towns, cities and states? In Virginia, you can look at the number of voters in the large Northern Virginia and East Coast cities, because there are more of them than in the rest of Virginia. So whatever or whoever they vote for becomes the deciding factor for the rest of us. The fact that Northern Virginia Democrats count on big government for their well-paying jobs mean they will continue to vote for bigger and bigger expansive government programs and jobs. The government jobs, along with the expanded “free” programs, are what we pay for with ever-more taxes. Living in Charles City County, which an RTD headline called “the county that time forgot,” I understand more and more that our county of a little more than 7,000 folks is just not as important to the folks in Northern Virginia counties as those in Alexandria or Arlington.

Sandra Crowe.

Providence Forge.

