More populous counties
have more sway in state
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Want to better understand the Electoral College and why it is important to the small towns, cities and states? In Virginia, you can look at the number of voters in the large Northern Virginia and East Coast cities, because there are more of them than in the rest of Virginia. So whatever or whoever they vote for becomes the deciding factor for the rest of us. The fact that Northern Virginia Democrats count on big government for their well-paying jobs mean they will continue to vote for bigger and bigger expansive government programs and jobs. The government jobs, along with the expanded “free” programs, are what we pay for with ever-more taxes. Living in Charles City County, which an RTD headline called “the county that time forgot,” I understand more and more that our county of a little more than 7,000 folks is just not as important to the folks in Northern Virginia counties as those in Alexandria or Arlington.
Sandra Crowe.
Providence Forge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
"I understand more and more that our county of a little more than 7,000 folks is just not as important to the folks in Northern Virginia counties as those in Alexandria or Arlington." (1) I don't know what Ms. Crowe meant to say, but this sentence makes no sense. (2) Tasty as their produce turns out to be, peanut fields don't vote -- an d have no rights under the Constitution.
Sorry you feel left out, Ms Crowe, but that is how the system works. Areas with more people, especially if they are likeminded, will get the privilege of setting policies, and they will choose those that benefit their own populations. I don’t quite know how else it could possibly work.
Sandra Crowe,
You don't seem to understand that the people with the most votes with get to set policy...That's how things work in America.....Keep Whining though....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.