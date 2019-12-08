Nation is too strong
for Trump to tear up
Editor, Times-Dispatch
I continue to think about the references to the “deep state,” which is thought of as some malignant force inhibiting national progress. The folks who are anxious about the deep state are perhaps also those who traffic in conspiracy theories and close their eyes when they vote for President Donald Trump's enablers.
First, Trump is blocked by constitutional forces: the checks and balances of the Constitution — which define the Congress as co-equal with the presidency and established the process of impeachment — as well as the courts. He is blocked by the free press, which is established in the Bill of Rights. He also is blocked by myriad organizations, from government to voluntary, from the State Department to the American Bar Association to the NAACP. And these organizations are joined by the many churches — like the Catholics, the Methodists and the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Over the 200-plus years of our nation’s history, we have established hundreds — if not thousands — of such organizations. They are the institutions that define our culture. Wholesale change is slow and, depending upon one's point of view, sometimes painfully so. But at times like these, we can thank those many organizations that act like ballast, keeping our ship of state steady in times of storm.
Dictators instinctively understand this. Moammar Gadhafi in Libya and Saddam Hussein in Iraq systematically eliminated organizations that could stand against them. Once those dictators were overthrown, their countries were inherently unstable. It might take a generation or more for such organizations to grow again in those countries.
So let’s quit the carping about the deep state. Trump is having trouble tearing up our country because it is made of a strong fabric.
William Butler.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Except for the fact that we have been assured by operatives buried deep within the administration that they are working to subvert the presidents policies. And we've been assured / admonished by members of said cabal "Thank God for the deep state!"
Don't believe your lying eyes / ears!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDAmPIq29ro
William Butler,
Good Letter, There is no such thing as the "Deep State". Now that will not stop the Tump sycophants from wailing that it exists and is dastardly and mean......Trump's own actions are what is causing him to be impeached......He betrayed our country and the oath he swore at his inauguration. He'll be impeached and his enablers in the Senate will devise a way to acquit him....Thing is..... the voters will get their say about that in November...
The fabric is quite frayed these days, though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.