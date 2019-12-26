Northam's legacy:

more deaths on roadways

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Ralph Northam wanting to scrap the state vehicle inspection program is another indication of his error of judgment where human life is involved. The elimination of this safety program will allow — no, encourage — automobile owners to save a few bucks at the expense of highway safety.

I have driven in states that do not have vehicle inspection programs, and it can be very scary and dangerous on the roads. Without this safety inspection, vehicles will be on the roads of Virginia without proper lighting or braking, to name a couple of items. Without lights, the driver cannot see and the car cannot be seen by others. Without brakes, the driver cannot stop the vehicle in a reasonable distance.

I fear that without the inspection program, we will be seeing more and more deaths on the highways, byways, streets and roads of Virginia. This will be Northam’s legacy.

Gary Eck.

Henrico.

