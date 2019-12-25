Not all in 7th District
still support Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I strongly disagree with the 7th District voter who, in a recent Letter to the Editor, criticized Rep. Abigail Spanberger's decision to vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He opined that since Trump won the 7th District in the 2016 presidential election, the voters have remained ossified in their support of him since then and that, by extension, Spanberger's re-election bid will fail specifically for this reason. While it is inevitable that some voters in the 7th District will remain unmoved, the assumption that all 2016 Trump voters in our district have been able to ignore and justify Trump's continued illegal and immoral behavior since he took office is either naive or delusional.
Mary-Jacque Mann.
Henrico.
