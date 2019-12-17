Obeying rules of road
can save lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Days before Christmas in 1972, my father and I were at home. It was late in the afternoon. My mother and sister were out. Supper time arrived — still no communication. This was not normal for our family. Then the phone rang.
The call was from our local police department. My mother and sister were at the hospital. They had been in a car accident. A driver had run a stop sign. I still wonder how my mother survived the accident — all of the impact of the crash was on the driver’s side.
I am an imperfect driver. But, as I drive around the metro area, I frequently notice drivers barreling through intersections after running a red light, ignoring yield signs, never stopping for stop signs and oblivious that their vehicle is equipped with turn signals.
I wonder what our struggles with basic rules of the road tell us about ourselves?
Do we realize that our rush to arrive puts us, our passengers and our fellow drivers at risk, too?
That phone call back in 1972 disrupted our lives. But, we were lucky. Even though it took months for my mother to recover from her extensive injuries, we didn’t lose two loved ones.
Somewhere today, a family will receive a phone call from a police department reporting an accident. I can assure you that is a phone call you don’t want.
Life happens quick.
As drivers, we make life-altering decisions in split seconds.
That unwanted phone call can potentially be avoided.
The solution is simple: Each of us must respect our lives, our passengers, our fellow drivers and the basic rules of the road.
Failure to respect our lives and the rules of the road only puts us closer to that unwanted phone call.
Bill Pike.
Henrico.
