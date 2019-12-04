Older adults can audit
classes at public schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Michael Boggs' tongue-in-cheek submission to Your Two Cents, I would like to respond that there is no need to wait for a Democratic-controlled General Assembly. State schools are open for senior citizens at no cost. Seniors can audit a class with teacher approval and if there's room in the class. They must pay for their textbooks. I just finished two semesters of French that way. It was awesome.
Michelle Eichorn.
North Chesterfield.
