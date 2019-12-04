Older adults can audit

classes at public schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Michael Boggs' tongue-in-cheek submission to Your Two Cents, I would like to respond that there is no need to wait for a Democratic-controlled General Assembly. State schools are open for senior citizens at no cost. Seniors can audit a class with teacher approval and if there's room in the class. They must pay for their textbooks. I just finished two semesters of French that way. It was awesome.

Michelle Eichorn.

North Chesterfield.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription