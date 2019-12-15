When will America stem
tide of gun violence?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When the Constitution was written, the nation was still in its infancy and the Founding Fathers couldn’t foresee future developments of the growing nation, as evidenced by the ensuing 27 amendments, the last one enacted in 1992. The Second Amendment is a case in point. At the time it was written, there was no standing army, national guard or organized police force and citizens were allowed to bear arms for personal protection. In those days, it took several seconds to front-load a single-shot musket and pistol; modern arms, including military-style weapons, are capable of spraying multiple shots within seconds, as evidenced by the numerous past mass killings at schools and places of assembly.
Months ago, President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House with parents from an affected school, and indicated that something had to be done to prevent further massacres. Since then, however, the administration and most Republican legislators have demurred in taking any action, despite the vast plurality of the population calling for stricter gun legislation. The stance by the National Rifle Association that increased gun control is the first step in eliminating guns altogether is utter nonsense and conflicts with the Second Amendment. There are more guns than people in the United States, and there’s no limit as to how many guns an individual can acquire. Each year, more than 100,000 people fall victim to gun-related incidents in the U.S.
If Trump is re-elected, no national solution of the gun problem should be expected. However, if a Democrat were to be elected president, there’s a stronger likelihood that the untenable gun situation could be corrected through legislation.
Ole Giese.
Richmond.
