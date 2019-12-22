Papers' banner headlines
announce historic events
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was reminded Thursday morning when I picked up my newspaper from the driveway why I believe newspapers continue to be relevant and endearing — the banner headline. Today it happened to be “House impeaches Trump.” Forty-five years ago, when I was in the newspaper business going door to door to deliver what was then the Buffalo Evening News, it was “NIXON RESIGNS.” Three years after I was born it was “KENNEDY SHOT” and just prior to my ninth birthday, we read “MAN WALKS ON MOON.” I still keep copies of some of the more famous headlines from long ago.
There is something about the banner headline that captures our attention and makes us take notice. It must really be important if the paper put it in bold letters across the top of the paper. It always is. I feel sad for younger generations who can get news, fake or otherwise, delivered to them literally in an instant. So fast, in fact, with “bulletins” and “alerts,” that it must be hard to discern what really matters and what is just so much noise in today's noisy society. But a newspaper has the benefit of time to sift through the noise and attempt to deliver something cogent, something thoughtful to its readers. And every once in a while, we get a banner headline that says “pay attention — this is really important.”
So, I say thank you to those who work diligently to publish the news in newspapers across the land, from the Richmond Times-Dispatch to the Seattle Times and all the wonderful newspapers in between.
Charles Flocco.
Richmond.
