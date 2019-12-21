Partisan gerrymandering
must end in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud the RTD's recent editorial, “New General Assembly should say yes to redistricting amendment.”
As a volunteer for OneVirginia2021, a nonpartisan anti-gerrymandering group, I have tried to educate voters about how the current redistricting system allows sitting legislators to draw maps that artificially protect their party’s power. Yes, such gerrymandering has a storied history in Virginia, and yes, both parties participate. But in doing so, politicians are diluting — if not nullifying — the power of the ballot.
In fact, a recent poll said 78% of Virginians support taking the redistricting process out of the hands of the legislature. Strong public sentiment prompted legislators on both sides of the aisle to vote for a state constitutional amendment in February to create a bipartisan redistricting commission.
While the proposed amendment passed the 2019 General Assembly, it must pass again in next year’s session before it can become a ballot referendum in November 2020. With voters’ approval, this commonsense, good-governance reform will be enshrined in the state constitution.
But there is more work to be done. We cannot afford to take for granted any legislator’s support in the new General Assembly.
In the coming year, advocacy groups will work with legislators and other experts to develop "enabling legislation" to further strengthen the amendment. These bills would give any qualified citizen the chance to apply to become a commissioner and add much-needed protections to keep communities together. Most important of all, the proposed legislation includes language that specifically prohibits every kind of gerrymandering.
The recent editorial was spot-on, and now it’s time to encourage lawmakers to support the amendment and its accompanying legislation to end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia once and for all.
Rebecca Neale.
Richmond.
