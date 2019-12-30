Pedestrians should walk
facing traffic for safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I see too many pedestrians walking with their backs to traffic. This is often made extra dangerous when they wear dark clothes and walk too close to the vehicle lane. The other night I had to swerve to avoid a pedestrian on Skipwith Road.
I would ask that folks bear these thoughts in mind, especially since it is dark longer: Walk facing the traffic, and wear light-colored clothing.
Dewey Searcy.
Glen Allen.
