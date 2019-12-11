Photo ID for voting
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Like others, this year I renewed my driver's license. I discovered that if I simply renewed my old license, I would not be able to board a domestic flight after October 2020 without showing another form of ID, such as a passport. Rather than lug around my passport to fly within the United States, I opted for the "Real ID" offered by the DMV. A trip to the DMV and a few additional bucks put me in good stead to fly next year.
I was rather dismayed to read now that the Democrats are doing their best to make voting a "non-ID" issue. I value and take very seriously my civic duty to cast a ballot, and I want those in charge to see that when I present myself at the polling station, I am who I say I am. Gee, I wonder if United Airlines or American Airlines will let me on a plane when I show them my Dominion Energy power bill? When I go to the bank to cash a check or make a withdrawal, I show my ID. To rent a car, I show an ID. Somehow my water bill just isn't gonna cut it. Why then, when it comes to a sacred privilege such as voting do the Democrats want to cast it to the dustbin of history? Just put an absentee ballot in every box of Cracker Jacks and let everybody have a crack at it, whether they are citizens or not. We must let those in authority know that we need to keep photo ID as part of the process. "Easier" doesn't mean better. In this case, it has a slimy feel to it.
Jim Carroll.
Glen Allen.
