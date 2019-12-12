Photo ID rule protects

integrity of elections

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to reports that the Democrats are considering removing photo ID requirements for voting in Virginia, it should be inarguably clear that such a policy will inevitably make it more difficult for our election officials to verify who is voting. This will lead to increased likelihood of voter fraud and greater mistrust in the results of our elections among the citizenry. What is the benefit of unnecessarily reducing our capacity to secure our elections with these proposals?

For those who claim that voter ID requirements are racist attempts to suppress minority votes, ask yourself a few questions: Is it racist to require citizens to hold driver’s licenses? Is it racist to require photo IDs to purchase alcohol and tobacco? Is it racist to require proper ID when traveling by air? In each of these cases, no one is claiming that requiring proper ID is racist. So what is the difference when it relates to such an important aspect of our society as our elections?

Regardless of the motivation, removing photo ID requirements for voting would severely harm the integrity of our democratic system, and if the Democrats move forward with such proposals, reasonable voters who take election security seriously should respond accordingly.

Anthony Horne.

Henrico.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription