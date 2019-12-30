Privacy protection from
not-so-private sector
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Seventy years ago, George Orwell’s dystopian novel, "Nineteen Eighty-Four," was published. Orwell told of a future totalitarian state that used mass surveillance to control the people; its omniscient leader was known only as “Big Brother.” However, Orwell didn’t foresee the rise of an equally powerful force in the private sector, with companies collecting massive amounts of personal data, often unbeknownst to the individual. In the interest of equality, I’ll refer to the surveillance in the private sector as “Big Sister.”
Now, imagine as you go about your daily routine “Big Sister” follows you, recording where you go and what you do. Upon returning home, she comes inside and records the search queries on your computer and smartphone. With virtual assistant devices like Amazon's Alexa and Echo, she even listens to what you discuss with your spouse. The virtual assistant devices are particularly insidious since they open a new doorway for both hackers and government surveillance.
People would find the above scenario unnerving if they were surveilled by a person, but are oblivious to spying that happens digitally. Orwell’s “Big Brother” was fictional, but “Big Sister” is very real. Private companies, like Facebook, monitor and aggregate your personal data and then sell it in order to remotely shape your thoughts and actions. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, even acknowledged in congressional testimony that the people on Facebook are not the customers; they are the users. Facebook’s real customers are the companies that buy your personal data.
In past cases, the Supreme Court has explicitly stated a constitutional “right to privacy” from governmental intrusion. However, no such “right” from the private sector exists. As we enter a new year, perhaps it’s time for Congress to pass legislation for a “right to privacy” from the digital world’s intrusions as well.
John Kmec.
Chesterfield.
