Proposed compromise
for monuments dispute
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Most of us who live in the Richmond area think of Monument Avenue as a hallmark of our city. The iconic figures commemorated by the statues are reminders of a dark past, but they represent a history that should not be glossed over. The suggestion that the statue “Rumors of War” be included among the other statues is not without merit. I would suggest that it would be even more appropriate that the story be completed by adding others. There is plenty of room to take space all the way to the end of the avenue in Henrico County to add Gen. Ulysses Grant, Abraham Lincoln and others revered for helping to keep our country united. At a time when the United States is being threatened by the polarity of its political parties, just as it was then, this might be the right time to lay down our figurative arms and seek a resolution to this perplexing and divisive dispute. A commission could be set up by the state, since it is within the purview of the state to take responsibility for the monuments, and members of note appointed to oversee the process. Our commonwealth would be known for something besides being a place to visit battlegrounds and re-create famous battles. The Civil War ground war began in Virginia. Let it end here by giving Henry Clay a memorial of his much sought-after compromise.
Betsy Collins.
Mechanicsville.
