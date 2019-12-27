Put needs of students
before saving old facade
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I appreciate good architecture as much as anyone, but you have to be realistic when it comes to saving old buildings. The entire old George Mason Elementary School in Church Hill should be razed so the students can have a completely new facility. The old building is in disrepair and would take away much needed money to renovate it and would not help the children one bit. The needs of the children always should come first, and this definitely is a case for that.
Steve Burton.
Glen Allen.
