Ratepayers pay the price

for Dominion coal ash mess

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our lawmakers and regulatory agencies should seriously investigate Dominion Energy’s “deal” to recover from ratepayers the full cost of remediating Dominion’s coal ash debacle. It seems like a crime to allow Dominion, with no firm end cost in sight for the remediation monetary settlement (low of $2.4 billion to high of $5.7 billion), to charge the expense off to ratepayers at $5 extra per month. It is an arrogant move on Dominion’s part. Where does the company get the gall to make a profit from its failures at its customers' expense?

John Armstrong.

Mechanicsville.

