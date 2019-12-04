Ratepayers pay the price
for Dominion coal ash mess
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our lawmakers and regulatory agencies should seriously investigate Dominion Energy’s “deal” to recover from ratepayers the full cost of remediating Dominion’s coal ash debacle. It seems like a crime to allow Dominion, with no firm end cost in sight for the remediation monetary settlement (low of $2.4 billion to high of $5.7 billion), to charge the expense off to ratepayers at $5 extra per month. It is an arrogant move on Dominion’s part. Where does the company get the gall to make a profit from its failures at its customers' expense?
John Armstrong.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.