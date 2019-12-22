Reader applauds decision
to vote for impeachment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on her decision to uphold the Constitution. She’s exactly the action-thinker the framers had in mind with those well-prescribed powers the presidency is subject to through the document’s checks and balances.
While I am no longer a Republican, I’m still not a Democrat, though I am honored to feature her re-election poster in my front yard.
America must end this trend toward absolute “Trumpugnacy,” which might become an “ism” if not checked.
James B. Muncy Jr.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but this impeachment fiasco will almost guarantee another 4 years of Trump in the White House.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.