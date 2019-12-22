Reader applauds decision

to vote for impeachment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on her decision to uphold the Constitution. She’s exactly the action-thinker the framers had in mind with those well-prescribed powers the presidency is subject to through the document’s checks and balances.

While I am no longer a Republican, I’m still not a Democrat, though I am honored to feature her re-election poster in my front yard.

America must end this trend toward absolute “Trumpugnacy,” which might become an “ism” if not checked.

James B. Muncy Jr.

Richmond.

