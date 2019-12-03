Reader applauds move
toward carbon neutrality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the climate crisis continues to intensify, I was encouraged to read recent reports that the University of Virginia and College of William & Mary had committed to carbon neutrality by 2030.
With the Trump administration recently doubling down on its misguided move to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, it’s heartening to see some of Virginia’s colleges and universities taking climate action into their own hands.
Higher education institutions are big users of energy — basically small cities unto themselves. If more of our colleges in Virginia — and across the United States — followed suit, we could make big gains in addressing climate change and expanding clean energy, even without leadership at the federal level.
We simply can’t wait any longer to cut our collective carbon footprint; we need to act now to ward off the worst climate impacts, whether that’s commitments from schools to go solar or passing comprehensive climate legislation in Congress.
I applaud both UVA and William & Mary for stepping up to the plate, and I encourage more schools in Virginia to follow their lead.
Sharif Delsouze.
Henrico.
