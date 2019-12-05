Reader appreciates

Woody's way with words

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What a beautiful and typical way for sports columnist Paul Woody to write about his "calling it a career." He took a "sad song" and made it better. His writing so often has taken a team's loss and given a learning shine to it. Seeing his byline with a well-written reprise always gave me a reason to pause, read and let the coffee cool. No matter what sport it was — basketball, football, baseball, etc. — he covered all the bases. His backstories made the "front stories" and the games more interesting. I watched with focused attention because of his ability to bring the coaches, players and teams and their stories to vivid life. Now I'm looking forward to further enrichment while "celebrating Paul Woody."

June Welsh Echols.

Richmond.

