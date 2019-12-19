Reader calls House vote
a subversion of power
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Lest there be any doubt, House Democrats just impeached President Donald Trump in order to obstruct justice, i.e., impede the investigations into the corruption, money laundering and obstruction of justice in Ukraine that reportedly involve presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, among others. In doing so, Democrats have declared that they are above the law.
This is corruption on the grandest scale and it is in plain sight. If an ordinary citizen impeded a criminal investigation, he or she would likely and deservedly be hauled into court and thrown in jail, but the Democrats who voted for impeachment wrap themselves in the mantle of the rule of law they are subverting and abuse the power and trust granted to them in the Constitution and they will get away with it.
This is yet another appalling example of the arrogance and culture of impunity that exists in Washington, where there are one set of rules for ordinary citizens and another for public officials, and unless the American people do something about this, it won’t be the last.
Michael Dennin.
McKenney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Michael Dennin,
Impeachment is a constitutional action. Democrats have acted in accordance with the constitution...You are not required to agree...See you at the polls in 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.