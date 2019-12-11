Reader finds humor
in the contradictions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Imagine if you will the joy and jubilation I experienced when I read in Sunday's paper that Virginia Democrats are moving toward scrapping the voter identification laws, endorsing a 45-day "no excuse" absentee ballot and 16-year-old preregistration endorsement, and the comments made by Bill Farrar regarding the "racially disparate law enforcement" as it applies to the legalization of marijuana.
First, requiring identification to use air travel does not mean they are discouraging a person's desire to fly; it merely is a way of properly identifying the passenger. This is the exact reasoning for the voter photo ID law. When the left is decrying the interference in our elections, they are encouraging fraud in the future. I fear that my deceased parents might soon be voting in the next elections.
Second, Farrar's cherry-picked facts reveal one side of a valid argument for legalization of marijuana but seem to totally ignore the other. Legalization of marijuana might very well be a step too far, and all of the data collected deserves full and unbiased consideration.
On the national front, we find the never-ending saga of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A record-setting economy, soaring stock market, securing the borders, uplifting and rebuilding of the military and incredible employment numbers — by all means we must get this man out of office. Every day I am reminded the "facts are indisputable" as I watch the impeachment hearings that are based solely on hearsay, innuendo and presumptions. Ah, yes, life is good.
Gregory E. Will.
New Kent.
