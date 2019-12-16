Reader grateful for

kind acts at DMV

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In November, my wife and I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles branch office on Quioccasin Road to get her driving permit renewed; we are both past 86. The branch was very crowded, and two people who also were waiting gave us their seats. The employee who administered my wife’s test was extremely helpful, kind and patient. What could have been an ordeal for us became a pleasant experience. Thanks for all of those involved.

Charles W. Bilmond.

Henrico.

