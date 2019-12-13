Reader: Gun debate irony

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Does anyone else note the irony on the front page of Thursday's RTD? In the first column is the headline "Counties adopt resolution amid gun rights concerns."

The headline on the story directly beside this reads: ''Neighborhood shaken after child is shot in Henrico.''

Nell O'Brien.

Mechanicsville.

