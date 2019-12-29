Reader: Holiday lights
bad for environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Among the accumulating straws upon the camel's back of climate change are the greenhouse gases from fossil fuels generating electricity for Christmas displays. The road to climate hell is paved with false pride in bad values. People who cheer climate crimes have lost the right to decry climate hell like the people who complain about politicians but do not vote.
Robert S. Barnett.
Richmond.
Scolds are a blight on every season and a harsh on every buzz... I was gonna take my lights down next weekend - but now I think I’ll leave them up thru the Super Bowl.
