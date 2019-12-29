Reader: Holiday lights

bad for environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Among the accumulating straws upon the camel's back of climate change are the greenhouse gases from fossil fuels generating electricity for Christmas displays. The road to climate hell is paved with false pride in bad values. People who cheer climate crimes have lost the right to decry climate hell like the people who complain about politicians but do not vote.

Robert S. Barnett.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription