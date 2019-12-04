Reader hopes Northam plan
includes gas pipelines
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to The Times-Dispatch for its comprehensive overview, in the November front-page story "This is a blue state," of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans now that Democrats have taken control of the Virginia General Assembly. One thing was missing, though. I’m wondering why the governor did not discuss energy policy since this sector is responsible for thousands of jobs in the commonwealth. Balancing energy production with environmental concerns also seems to be one of the most contentious issues facing lawmakers.
We deserve to hear what the governor has planned.
Even with Democrats in charge, I hope the governor will remain firm in his belief that Virginia should be a place where we can build natural gas pipelines. When he was running for office in 2017, Northam stood up to special interests that wanted to ban this type of infrastructure. He said, “There are things that we can do to make sure that this is done using science, that it’s done safely, that it’s done with transparency, and that it’s done making sure we can protect peoples’ property rights.”
He is right. Natural gas is delivered and distributed safely and reliably via pipeline about 99.8% of the time.
I hope Northam will remain committed to expanding the energy sector. That also would be good news for the working men and women and the future of this commonwealth.
Theodore C. Brown Jr.
Richmond.
