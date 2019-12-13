Reader hopes statue
will be a point of pride
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was humbled and in awe at the unveiling of the “Rumors of War” statue. The statute is an artistic and masterful counterbalance to Richmond’s Confederate monuments erected in the late 1800s and early 1900s as part of the Lost Cause.
I viewed the delayed unveiling as symbolic since nothing has come easy in the African American struggle for equality. Even in this century, there is a concerted effort to reduce voter turnout of African Americans, including the use of restrictive absentee voting rules and voter ID laws. For those who do vote, their power is marginalized by gerrymandering. All these efforts benefit the Republican party, but not our republic.
When artist Kehinde Wiley described the symbolism of the horseman’s torn jeans and Nike sneakers, a boy about 7 years old exclaimed to his mother, “Look!, I have Nikes.” I hope in 70 years, when he is my age, he will return to that spot, look at the statue and take pride in the progress made toward equality and pride in the accomplishments and contributions that equality unleashed.
Richard Wulf.
Henrico.
