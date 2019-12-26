Reader looks back
at dawn of new age
We are coming to 2020 with a presidential impeachment, an upcoming national election and a country deeply divided politically. Russia has been joined by China, North Korea and Iran as international threats to our freedom and the safety of the world. Can you believe that 20 years ago one of our biggest worries was called Y2K, a computer bug threatening to disrupt life as we knew it? Y2K, or the Millennium bug, brought fears that computer systems for banking, transportation, utilities, hospitals, utilities and more would shut down. Rumors were that planes could fall from the sky. All that was to occur at midnight, Dec. 31, 1999. The problem dated to the 1960s and 1970s when computer programs used two-digit entries for the year to save expensive storage space. Experts realized software could recognize 00 as 1900 instead of 2000. Millions were spent to find solutions, such as creating new software that saved dates as four digits. Jan. 1, 2000, arrived without the feared computer failures. We had survived our first catastrophe of the 2000s. And we had no idea that the next year we would face a real catastrophe on Sept. 11, 2001. So much in a mere 20 years.
Curtis Newton.
Powhatan.
