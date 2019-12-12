Reader offers Woody
part idea, part excuse
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have immensely enjoyed reading Paul Woody’s column for 14 years since I moved to Richmond.
This is to request, assuming Mrs. Woody would agree, that he continues writing his column part-time. He could write his column over two days – one half one day and the second half the next day.
I hope he will give this suggestion serious consideration, and then if anyone claims that his column is half-baked, he could suggest that the reader read both halves of his column.
Norman Mathis.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.