Reader offers Woody

part idea, part excuse

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have immensely enjoyed reading Paul Woody’s column for 14 years since I moved to Richmond.

This is to request, assuming Mrs. Woody would agree, that he continues writing his column part-time. He could write his column over two days – one half one day and the second half the next day.

I hope he will give this suggestion serious consideration, and then if anyone claims that his column is half-baked, he could suggest that the reader read both halves of his column.

Norman Mathis.

Richmond.

