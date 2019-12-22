Reader proud of lawmakers

who voted for impeachment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Democrats stood up and voted for impeachment to ensure that our "land of the free and the home of the brave" will continue to be governed by our Constitution and rule of law. I thank them. Virginia proudly counts seven Democrats among these congressional warriors for freedom.

Virginia’s four Republican members of the House of Representatives might well have "fallen in line" with their party as they voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They were whipped by a president who never admits a mistake or asks for forgiveness, who refuses to listen to advisers, who manufactures his own reality and lies to the nation accordingly, and a party that fears the bully in the White House. For those four individuals, the choice of the verb “fall” to describe their anti-impeachment vote was accurate.

However, the seven Virginia Democratic members of the House Representatives proudly stood up for the Constitution, for national security and for the rule of law as they voted for the impeachment of Trump. These heroes of freedom heard or read the evidence, they considered Trump’s performance history and they voted in accordance with their own oath of office and their conscience. They were not whipped.

Natalie Hartwig.

Ashland.

