disparity in sentencing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let me get this straight:

Two incidences recently of people killing with deadly weapons, vastly different outcomes.

A black man shoots two people near a nightclub. He gets 35 years.

A white woman — who happens to be a lawyer — kills three people with her car because she is texting while driving. She gets one year of weekend detention.

Equal justice for all?

Michael Boykin.

Richmond.

