Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Let me get this straight:
Two incidences recently of people killing with deadly weapons, vastly different outcomes.
A black man shoots two people near a nightclub. He gets 35 years.
A white woman — who happens to be a lawyer — kills three people with her car because she is texting while driving. She gets one year of weekend detention.
Equal justice for all?
Michael Boykin.
Richmond.
