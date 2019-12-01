Reader says statistics

don't support rifle ban

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

According to the FBI's Crime in the United States 2018 report (https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/table-20), there were 391 murders in Virginia in 2018. Of those, eight were committed using a rifle — rifles of all types. That is 2% of all murders committed in the state. There were almost twice as many (15) murders committed with “hands, fists, feet, etc.” and almost four times (30) as many murders committed with “knives or cutting instruments.” When you look at the facts based on the FBI statistics and not based on emotion or rhetoric, it is clear that the push to ban certain types of firearms in Virginia is nothing more than a solution in search of a problem. When you add a little "horse sense" to these proposed "commonsense" gun laws, it’s readily apparent they are just plain "nonsense."

John Madren.

Chesterfield.

