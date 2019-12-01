Reader says statistics
don't support rifle ban
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to the FBI's Crime in the United States 2018 report (https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2018/crime-in-the-u.s.-2018/tables/table-20), there were 391 murders in Virginia in 2018. Of those, eight were committed using a rifle — rifles of all types. That is 2% of all murders committed in the state. There were almost twice as many (15) murders committed with “hands, fists, feet, etc.” and almost four times (30) as many murders committed with “knives or cutting instruments.” When you look at the facts based on the FBI statistics and not based on emotion or rhetoric, it is clear that the push to ban certain types of firearms in Virginia is nothing more than a solution in search of a problem. When you add a little "horse sense" to these proposed "commonsense" gun laws, it’s readily apparent they are just plain "nonsense."
John Madren.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
John Madren,
Your argument is weak and not well thought out. In the face of Sandy Hook, MSD, Aurora, Las Vegas, Dayton, New Orleans and on and on Statistics will not cary the day....An assault weapons ban is coming.
John Madren - Not many murders are committed with rifles, but a very large number are committed with firearms, mostly handguns. The same is true with gun crimes in general. Mass murders, which make up a pretty small percentage of murders, are the ones that make the news. Nearly all of those are committed with rifles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.