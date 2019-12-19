Reader sees hypocrisy

in congressional action

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

During Bill Clinton’s presidency, the Democrats argued that you should not impeach a president unless there is bipartisan support in the Congress. The Republicans argued Congress did not need bipartisan support to impeach the president.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the Republicans argue that you should not impeach a president unless there is bipartisan support in the Congress. The Democrats argue that you do not need bipartisan support to impeach the president.

How did we end up with all of these hypocrites representing us? Do we have any elected officials who take positions based on principle and stand by them, regardless of which Party that position hurts or helps?

Apparently, the words “Congress” and “hypocrites” are synonyms.

George Gretes.

Mechanicsville.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription