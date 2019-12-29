Reader supports

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The newly elected Democrats have promised to enact a laundry list of new gun laws. Sanctuary counties and "constitutional sheriffs" seem to have had no effect in changing the minds of those in Richmond, and the Democrats have just dug in deeper and have strengthened their resolve and rhetoric.

There is, however, hope. The power to convict people under these new unjust laws that inevitably are coming is in the hands of the people. I am referring to jury nullification. Jury nullification occurs when members of a criminal trial jury believe that a defendant is guilty, but choose to acquit the defendant anyway because the jurors also believe that the law itself is unjust, or that the prosecutor has misapplied the law in the defendant's case, or that the potential punishment for breaking the law is too harsh. Some juries also have refused to convict due to their own prejudices in favor of the defendant. The people have always had this power and I think it’s time we educate them on how to exercise it. We as citizens have a duty to protect those within our communities, the founders wanted our peers involved in the criminal justice system to prevent tyrants from prosecuting citizens injuriously.

Joe Paschal.

South Hill.

