Reader takes issue
with artist's comments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud Kehinde Wiley’s desire to provoke constructive conversation about monuments and history, but I believe it is important to correct several statements he made in an RTD news story before they become accepted fact.
In response to the question why he used the statue of J.E.B. Stuart as his model for “Rumors of War,” Wiley said that “Stuart had a very unremarkable career as a general” and “was chosen for that monument for his family’s wealth and social connections.”
Whether or not Stuart’s military career was “unremarkable,” I will leave to military historians to decide. Stuart was raised on a farm in rural Patrick County, and his slave-owning family was not particularly wealthy or well-connected, especially in Richmond. Instead, Stuart’s monument was the result of a promise Richmond’s government made to Stuart’s widow in 1864 to honor him with a statue, and of the determination by his former officers and men to fulfill that long-deferred promise after a statue of Stuart’s subordinate, Williams C. Wickham, went up in Monroe Park in 1891.
Wiley also contends that Stuart's and the other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue “were designed to terrorize the black communities” and serve “as a means of communicating a type of state terrorism and white supremacy.”
Confederate statues certainly communicate “white supremacy” in that pro-Confederate white Southerners (who sought to project their belief that the Confederate cause, though lost, was right) held the reins of power when those statues were erected, and likely would not exist if Richmond’s African Americans held power commensurate with their numbers.
To state that the Confederate statues were “designed to terrorize the black communities” is to confuse perception with intention. I believe this is a logical fallacy that is at the heart of so much misunderstanding and unnecessary ill will in our public dialogue today.
John M. Coski.
Richmond.
