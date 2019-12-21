Reader troubled
by additional taxes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I see that Gov. Ralph Northam wants to raise the gas tax for the next several years. What happened to the money that was raised from the gas tax increase back in July? Other than a few Chevron arrow signs that I have seen on Interstate 81 that is the only improvement that I have seen. For those who might not know, Virginia sales tax has been added in the last several months to anything that you buy online, no matter where you buy it from. Anything that you buy on eBay, even from China, has Virginia sales tax added on.
Greg Helmick.
Bridgewater.
