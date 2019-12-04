Reader will miss

publisher's kindness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Double ditto to all the kind words written here about former Richmond Times-Dispatch publisher Tom Silvestri. From my earliest days at Leadership Metro Richmond, Silvestri's visits were always ones of total kindness and professionalism. He will be missed by this reader.

Bev Beadles.

Henrico.

