Reinstatement of coach
sends wrong message
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the reinstatement of Hermitage High School football coach David Bedwell after he pleaded guilty to a financial misdemeanor stemming from an embezzlement charge in Chesterfield County, it seems we are saying it is more important that the high school be successful in its football season than teach its students to make the right life decisions. What has happened to Henrico Country Public Schools that a coach can steal $5,000 worth of equipment from another school and it is accepted as not a big deal? I am concerned about the message we are sending to our youth. Here is a coach who will be counseling students in making life decisions and coaching our youth in football. I always thought coaches and counselors were supposed to be good role models.
Drew Gunn.
Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.