Repealing voter ID rule

won't cause mass fraud

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I like to think my fellow Virginians are logical folks and are immune to scare tactics, but sadly when it comes to voter IDs that’s not true. The Democratic takeover of the General Assembly has stoked fears of illegal voting should the picture ID requirement be repealed.

Photoshop could make a suitable photo ID to use at the polls, but if the name wasn’t in the poll book, it would be useless. The poll book is the list of registered voters for that precinct. The best that could happen in that instance would be casting a provisional ballot with verification of edibility decided the next day. Long enough to make a getaway.

Could someone impersonate you at the polls? Only if he or she knows you are registered, can’t be there, haven’t already voted, or haven’t cast an absentee ballot. And that person matches the listed registration information. It has the potential of having the results thrown out for the entire precinct and would be a sure way of focusing attention on illegal activity. Election commissioners have ways to verify voter registrations. They weren’t born yesterday and aren’t related to Pollyanna.

But the biggest question to be answered: How many votes are needed to affect the outcome? It might be hundreds, but more likely it would require thousands. Who do you recruit? How do you keep the plan a secret? Yes, there are one-vote election victories, but those are exceeding rare.

It is a felony to vote when you are not legally entitled to. Gee, who wouldn’t want to have a felony record, spend time in jail, pay lawyers, pay fines or possibly lose a job among potential outcomes all for casting an illegal ballot. Don’t be surprised if there are no takers.

Lynn Sutherland.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription