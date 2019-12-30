Resolve to stop
instilling fear in others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam for wanting to do away with annual vehicle inspections. As he mentioned, 35 states in the country do not have annual inspections. I lived in one of those states, Illinois. Never did I fear for my safety, wondering if the vehicle in front of me had enough windshield washer fluid or if the driver's side window on other cars worked properly. I kindly ask the special interest groups and businesses that have an economic interest in keeping the status quo to make it their New Year's resolution to stop instilling fear in the public that without the annual inspections we will all be in danger. I am more concerned about being injured by a distracted driver who is checking his or her text messages and not paying attention to the road. All readers of this fine newspaper can recall a time when they saw other drivers distracted. Can the same be said when they spotted a car that had not been inspected? As we enter the next decade, for the sake of safety and progress, let's embrace laws that benefit the commonwealth.
Demetrios Axarlis.
Richmond.
