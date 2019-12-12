Respect for the office
but not for office holder
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For more than three years, I have heard supporters of President Donald Trump say some variation of “The president deserves your respect ” or “You should respect the office of the president.” Those are two very different statements but that distinction seems to be missing by those who use them.
First, I have tremendous respect for the “office of the president” (the executive branch) just as I do for the two other branches of our government, the legislative and the judicial. That respect does not, however, automatically extend to the person who, for a period of time, holds that office. That respect must be earned.
Therefore, I would postulate that those who helped Donald Trump assume the role of president are responsible for the ultimate disrespect for the office of president. It is those who, knowing Trump was a serial adulterer and seeing him mock a disabled human being, went ahead and put him in the office anyway. They knew what he was/is and, for their own reasons, supported him.
Yes, I disrespect this president, based on his actions. And yes, I currently am a Democrat. But I do believe in a strong two-party system. And I believe there are good, capable and decent Republicans who can represent that party in a manner I can respect, even if I might disagree with them. It is even possible that I could again vote Republican … but not until that party repudiates their amoral leader, who, as a human being, deserves no respect.
Tom Lawrence.
Glen Allen.
I feel the same way about MANY people in positions of authority - both in government and even in the private sector.
