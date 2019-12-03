Retro Richmond delights
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch's recent Retro Richmond section, "The Stars Come to Richmond," was excellent. Articles by Charles Houston, on "Richmond Kin of Babe Ruth Blasts Myths About Ball King," and Gus Malbert on T. Raymond Cobb were excellent as were articles by other writers. Those old-timers knew how to write eloquently. I worked on small-town newspapers for 20 years as a sports writer and photographer. My style was kind of dry like "Dragnet": "Just the facts ma'am, just the facts." I kept the adjectives to a minimum. It was very enjoyable reading good writing.
Steve Frost.
Petersburg.
