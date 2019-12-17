Retro section rekindled
memory of wartime game
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I enjoyed the RTD's recent Retro Richmond sports history section.
I have never seen any articles about a game I attended in 1943 at Richmond City Stadium. This was an arranged game between Camp Lee (now Fort Lee) and Naval Training Station Norfolk. Major-leaguers Porter Vaughan (who was a graduate of the University of Richmond) and Bob Feller were opposing pitchers. This was a wartime game that was arranged to provide entertainment for people on the homefront. This game drew a huge crowd. The Richmond Times-Dispatch printed that this crowd of 12,000 was the largest to ever attend a baseball game in Virginia and it still might be the record. It would be great if more could be printed about this event and have a photo included showing that crowd.
I wonder if any RTD readers remember this game. I am now 92 years old and I was there with my father and brother.
Arthur Nunnally.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.