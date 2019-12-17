Retro section rekindled

memory of wartime game

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed the RTD's recent Retro Richmond sports history section.

I have never seen any articles about a game I attended in 1943 at Richmond City Stadium. This was an arranged game between Camp Lee (now Fort Lee) and Naval Training Station Norfolk. Major-leaguers Porter Vaughan (who was a graduate of the University of Richmond) and Bob Feller were opposing pitchers. This was a wartime game that was arranged to provide entertainment for people on the homefront. This game drew a huge crowd. The Richmond Times-Dispatch printed that this crowd of 12,000 was the largest to ever attend a baseball game in Virginia and it still might be the record. It would be great if more could be printed about this event and have a photo included showing that crowd.

I wonder if any RTD readers remember this game. I am now 92 years old and I was there with my father and brother.

Arthur Nunnally.

Glen Allen.

