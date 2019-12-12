RPS students deserve

solution to school woes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent of the Day Bob Rosenkranz hit it out of the park with his compelling and cogent assessment of Richmond's failing public schools. His comment deserves repeating: "Busing can't fix bad schools that got that way because of awful governance, awful teaching and failed communities and families."

Stop all the excuses we've heard from a succession of countless school superintendents. Rosenkranz has identified the problems and, in effect, provided the solutions. Richmond's school students deserve a new approach.

L. H. Hayward.

Henrico.

