RPS students deserve
solution to school woes
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent of the Day Bob Rosenkranz hit it out of the park with his compelling and cogent assessment of Richmond's failing public schools. His comment deserves repeating: "Busing can't fix bad schools that got that way because of awful governance, awful teaching and failed communities and families."
Stop all the excuses we've heard from a succession of countless school superintendents. Rosenkranz has identified the problems and, in effect, provided the solutions. Richmond's school students deserve a new approach.
L. H. Hayward.
Henrico.
