Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you to RTD staff writer Bridget Balch and the editors, photographers, designers and others who brought us the important, deeply reported series on the guardianship process in Richmond. The report, which was a year in the making, raised serious questions about how our community handles issues that confront some of our most vulnerable neighbors. Let's hope that it leads to positive changes and soon.

We also should be grateful to The Times-Dispatch for devoting significant resources to this important work at a time when newspapers face severe challenges from various fronts.

The RTD series demonstrates why newspapers are such valuable, essential civic assets. No one else is doing this work.

Rob Walker.

Richmond.

Editor's note: Rob Walker is a Richmond writer and a former reporter for The Times-Dispatch.

