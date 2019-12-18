Sanctuary resolution
violates oath of office
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I found out my county passed a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. The media showed a citizen who had served in the armed forces say that he “swore an oath to protect and defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
I took that oath in the Air Force. The oath means we will give our lives and take lives to preserve the country and Constitution.
I was shocked. Was there a law I didn’t know about? I was told no, but in Richmond the Democrats have taken the majority and they would probably pass gun restriction laws so the Republican county officials wanted to let them know they didn’t like it.
Virginia voters knew the views of Democrats before the election. So, this Second Amendment sanctuary thing is political sour grapes. I was shocked. Our constitution is based on support of election results.
Elected officials have a different responsibility when it comes to passing laws. They must govern for all the people. All officials take an oath. They are not supposed to do partisan official acts. That is a breach of their oath of office.
Let’s do some consequential thinking: Say the Democrats pass a law to take guns away from people that a court decides poses a public danger. The sheriff might talk big, but he will send a deputy to get the guns. Why? The bottom line he doesn’t want to lose his job or be held in contempt. So a deputy is sent. And the deputy is killed trying to enforce the law. The shooter is arrested. His defense is county officials told him he doesn’t have to comply with the law. The deputy’s wife is notified about his death. Her husband died for a political statement.
If anyone incites riot or yells fire in a theater, he or she is responsible for the consequences. The officials are responsible. Welcome to Virginia.
William Jackson.
Stuarts Draft.
